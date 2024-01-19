© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Friday, Jan. 19, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published January 19, 2024 at 3:07 PM EST

On today's Stateside, we heard more details about the lawsuits filed by and the continued infighting amongst the Michigan Republican Party. Then, we were told about a loop-hole in the state's indigent defense system: there are no standards or training for lawyers who represent children in the juvenile justice system. We concluded the show with a discussion about the future of so-called "zombie" shopping malls, could the combination of commerce and community be the answer going forward?

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jonathon Oosting, politics reporter, Bridge Michigan
  • Loren Khogali, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan
  • Nathan Triplett, Director of Public Policy and Government Affairs for the State Bar Association
  • Vyta Pivo, assistant professor, Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning at the University of Michigan
Stateside Michigan GOPMichigan Republican PartyMichigan Trump RepublicansKristina Karamoindigent defensemichigan indigent defense commissionjuvenile justicejuvenile prisonerspublic defenseACLU of MichiganmallsarchitecturecommunityInfrastructuredemolitionshoppingcommerce
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
