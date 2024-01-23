Stateside: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
On today's Stateside, reporter Kelly House stopped by to discuss a proposed bill that will help environmental regulators protect water. State regulators lost much of their enforcement power in 2006. Then, an Interlochen Public Radio podcast shared the story of learning about the Great Lakes' prehistory through AI generated caribou. Rounding out the program, Professor Javed Ali joined us to talk about foreign and domestic policy as tensions continue to rise in the Mid-East because of the situation in the Gaza strip.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUEST'S ON TODAYS SHOW:

  • Kelly House, environment reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Point's North, podcast from Interlochen Public Radio
  • Javed Ali, associate professor of practice at Ford School of Public Policy at University of Michigan; former senior US counterterrorism official
