Stateside: Monday, Jan. 29, 2024

On this Monday's episode of Stateside, Dearborn voters growing ambivalence about the Biden administration. We heard from the mayor of Dearborn about the situation. Then, we learned details from a report released this month (January) about racial disparities in how Michigan State Troopers do their work. After that, Detroit's historian explained the Latin phrase "Resugent Cineribus." It was seen on the T-Shirt worn by Detroit Lions star Aiden Hutchinson and is part of Detroit's official motto. And we wrapped the show with a visit to a Traverse City fiber artist's studio.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

