© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Jan. 29, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published January 29, 2024 at 4:01 PM EST

On this Monday's episode of Stateside, Dearborn voters growing ambivalence about the Biden administration. We heard from the mayor of Dearborn about the situation. Then, we learned details from a report released this month (January) about racial disparities in how Michigan State Troopers do their work. After that, Detroit's historian explained the Latin phrase "Resugent Cineribus." It was seen on the T-Shirt worn by Detroit Lions star Aiden Hutchinson and is part of Detroit's official motto. And we wrapped the show with a visit to a Traverse City fiber artist's studio.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Abdullah Hammoud, Dearborn Mayor
  • Mark Fancher, ACLU of Michigan Racial Justice Project Attorney
  • Jamon Jordan, Detroit historian
  • Nancy McRay, Traverse City area fiber artist
Tags
Stateside DearbornAbdullah HammoudvotersArab AmericansMichigan MuslimsJoe Bidenbiden administrationElection 2024Israel/Gaza 2023mspMichigan State PoliceACLU of MichiganDetroit FlagDetroit LionsArtMichigan artistsTraverse City
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content