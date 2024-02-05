Stateside: Monday, Feb. 5, 2023

On this episode of Stateside, Southeast Michiganders are feeling this winter's heating bills. A reporter explained how DTE was recently able to hike its rates and has plans to ask for more rate increases. Following that, Clawson’s favorite sushi chef Hajime Sato joined the show to talk about his craft and being nominated for the James Beard Outstanding Chef award. We wrapped the show speaking with Mamba Hamissi, who co-owns the Detroit restaurant Baobob Far with his wife Nadia. The couple came to Michigan from Burundi as refugees, and Mamba has won on the Food Network show Chopped and is now nominated for a James Beard award.

