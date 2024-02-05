© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Feb. 5, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published February 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM EST

On this episode of Stateside, Southeast Michiganders are feeling this winter's heating bills. A reporter explained how DTE was recently able to hike its rates and has plans to ask for more rate increases. Following that, Clawson’s favorite sushi chef Hajime Sato joined the show to talk about his craft and being nominated for the James Beard Outstanding Chef award. We wrapped the show speaking with Mamba Hamissi, who co-owns the Detroit restaurant Baobob Far with his wife Nadia. The couple came to Michigan from Burundi as refugees, and Mamba has won on the Food Network show Chopped and is now nominated for a James Beard award.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Sarah Alvarez, journalist and director of Outlier Media
  • Hajime Sato, head chef and founder of Sozai in Clawson and nominee for James Beard Outstanding Chef award
  • Mamba Hamissi, CEO and co-founder, Baobab Fare
Tags
Stateside dteDTE Energyutility bill
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content