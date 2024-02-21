Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024
On today's Stateside, we listened to the Genesee County Prosecutor's reasons for charging a man under Michigan's new safe firearm storage rules. The 2-year-old daughter of the accused shot herself in the face with a loaded gun on Valentine's Day. We then spoke with a firearm violence prevention expert who explained how storage rules work best and the data which prove they save lives. Concluding the show, we heard the story behind the recent, short documentary “Battle Creek Did Not Burn.” The film chronicles the experiences of Civil Rights movement within Battle Creek.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- David Leyton, Genesee County Prosecutor
- April Zeoli, Associate Professor in Health Management & Policy in the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan and policy core director for U-M's Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention.
- J.R. Reynolds, producer of the film documentary “Battle Creek Did Not Burn”
- Thelma Vaughn, longtime resident of Battle Creek and retired teacher