Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024

On today's Stateside, we listened to the Genesee County Prosecutor's reasons for charging a man under Michigan's new safe firearm storage rules. The 2-year-old daughter of the accused shot herself in the face with a loaded gun on Valentine's Day. We then spoke with a firearm violence prevention expert who explained how storage rules work best and the data which prove they save lives. Concluding the show, we heard the story behind the recent, short documentary “Battle Creek Did Not Burn.” The film chronicles the experiences of Civil Rights movement within Battle Creek.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

