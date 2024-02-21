© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published February 21, 2024 at 4:05 PM EST

On today's Stateside, we listened to the Genesee County Prosecutor's reasons for charging a man under Michigan's new safe firearm storage rules. The 2-year-old daughter of the accused shot herself in the face with a loaded gun on Valentine's Day. We then spoke with a firearm violence prevention expert who explained how storage rules work best and the data which prove they save lives. Concluding the show, we heard the story behind the recent, short documentary “Battle Creek Did Not Burn.” The film chronicles the experiences of Civil Rights movement within Battle Creek.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • David Leyton, Genesee County Prosecutor
  • April Zeoli, Associate Professor in Health Management & Policy in the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan and policy core director for U-M's Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention.
  • J.R. Reynolds, producer of the film documentary “Battle Creek Did Not Burn”
  • Thelma Vaughn, longtime resident of Battle Creek and retired teacher
Tags
Stateside Genesee Countygenesee county prosecutorfirearmsgunsGun Crimegun controlgun violencegun debategun safetymichigan gun ownersMichigan gun lawsred flag gun lawsBattle Creekcivil rightscivil rights movementHBCU
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content