Stateside: Monday, Feb. 26, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published February 26, 2024 at 4:25 PM EST

On this episode of Stateside, we previewed tomorrow's Presidential primary. More than a million Michiganders have already voted via absentee ballot or at early polling stations. Then, we heard a discussion with a retired U-M Dearborn professor whose most recent book examines the media myths of refugees versus the realities they face in Michigan. We finished the show by talking with a reporter who has been following the Nikki Haley campaign across the state.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Corey Smidt, Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at Michigan State University
  • Rashmi Luthra, author of “Destination Detroit: Discourses on the Refugee in a Post Industrial City.”
  • Craig Mauger, politics reporter for The Detroit News
Stateside Election 2024primaryprimary electionmichigan primarypresidential primaryMichigan GOPmichigan democratsMichigan Democratic PartyJoe BidenNikki HaleytrumpTrump votersMichigan Trump RepublicansrefugeesSyrian refugeeChild refugeesmichigan coalition for Immigrant and Refugee RightsCampaigncampaignspolitical campaign
