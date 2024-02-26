Stateside: Monday, Feb. 26, 2024
On this episode of Stateside, we previewed tomorrow's Presidential primary. More than a million Michiganders have already voted via absentee ballot or at early polling stations. Then, we heard a discussion with a retired U-M Dearborn professor whose most recent book examines the media myths of refugees versus the realities they face in Michigan. We finished the show by talking with a reporter who has been following the Nikki Haley campaign across the state.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Corey Smidt, Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at Michigan State University
- Rashmi Luthra, author of “Destination Detroit: Discourses on the Refugee in a Post Industrial City.”
- Craig Mauger, politics reporter for The Detroit News