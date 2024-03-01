Stateside: Friday, March 1, 2024

On this edition of Stateside, we heard about Ford Motor Company's complex “recall of a recall.” The automaker is re-inspecting more than a quarter-million vehicles after the company discovered sloppy work and false billing by dealership technicians during the required replacement of dangerous Takata air bags. Then, Detroiter Cheryl Head shared about her most recent novel, Time's Undoing. It is a deep dive into the shared Black history of Detroit and Alabama. After that, State Archivist Mark Harvey informed of us about the southwest Michigander who created and cashed in on modern kitty litter. Wrapping the program, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou took us behind the scenes of the ongoing restoration work inside the Michigan Capitol building.

