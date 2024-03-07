Stateside: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Today on Stateside, we discussed the over-the-counter birth control pill that will soon be available at pharmacies across the country, and how this pill will impact contraceptive accessibility for teens. Then, we took a trip to Hamtramck's Kitab Cafe to learn more about how this bookstore cafe got started and what they offer. Next, we heard some advice on ways to decompress in our daily lives. Concluding today's show, four Palestinian-Americans shared how they are thinking about their ethnic and national identities right now as Israel's bombardment of Gaza continues.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

