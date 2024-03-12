© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published March 12, 2024 at 4:42 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we covered how newer vehicle models collect data on driving behaviors and what it means when that data is sold to insurance companies. Then, we took a trip to Dearborn to talk with one of the owners of Qamaria, a multi-state Yemini coffee franchise with five locations in Michigan, about his company and Yemen's deep coffee history. Next, we heard from the author of an autobiography on Magic Johnson about Johnson's life and his upbringing in Michigan.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kashmir Hill, technology reporter for the New York Times
  • Hatem Aleidaroos, co-owner of Qamaria Yemini Coffee Co.
  • Roland Lazenby, author of “MAGIC: The Life of Earvin “Magic” Johnson”
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
