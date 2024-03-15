© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, March 15, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published March 15, 2024 at 3:10 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we followed the investigation of a rural legend originating from Northern Michigan, then we heard the dos and don'ts on making delicious vegetarian and vegan pizza's from a Detroit chef. We concluded the show hearing from a standout musician in Detroit's new alternative hip hop scene about his writing process and music influences.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Michael Livingston, host and producer for Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast
  • Brittany March, chef and vegan/vegetarian pizza maker
  • Ade Olaniran, AKA stoop lee, Detroit singer, songwriter, and bandleader
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
