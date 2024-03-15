Stateside: Friday, March 15, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, we followed the investigation of a rural legend originating from Northern Michigan, then we heard the dos and don'ts on making delicious vegetarian and vegan pizza's from a Detroit chef. We concluded the show hearing from a standout musician in Detroit's new alternative hip hop scene about his writing process and music influences.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

