Stateside

Stateside: Monday, March 18, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published March 18, 2024 at 4:41 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, we spoke to reporter, Kate Wells about current surrogacy laws in Michigan and the legal complications they can create for parents. Then, a nonprofit in Saline is working to make the city less difficult and more dignified for individuals with dementia. We spoke with the organization's founder about their efforts and the services they offer. Concluding today's show, we heard from an Olympic snowboarder from the Upper Peninsula about his experiences at the Olympics and what he hopes to accomplish from here.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kate Wells, reporter for Michigan Public
  • Jim Mangi, founder and director of Dementia Friendly Saline
  • Morgan Springer, contributing editor for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Dan Wanschura, host and executive producer of Points North on Interlochen Public Radio
  • Nick Baumgartner, snowboarder from Iron River, Michigan
Stateside surrogatesparental rightsDementiasalineolympicssnowboarding
