Stateside: Thursday, March 21, 2024

On today's Stateside, a new chemical recycling operation could soon be coming to West Michigan. Critics say the process used by the company, Clean-Seas, could create other problems. We discussed the details and potential outcomes of this operation. Then, we took a trip to Traverse City to hear about a big construction project in the city and projections for their upcoming tourist season. Next, the First Presbyterian Church of Lansing is making a $100,000 reparations payment to the Justice League of Greater Lansing, which works to address racial wealth gaps in the Lansing area. We spoke with leaders from both of these organizations about this allocation of funds and the role faith organizations can play in structural issues. Following that discussion, we revisited a conversation with Mark Paddock, the late associate director of the University of Michigan's Biological Station from 1971 to 1991. Paddock leaves behind a decades-long legacy of environmental advocacy and preservation. Wrapping up today's show, we covered the political details of Saginaw, which has recently garnered national attention as a result of a tight congressional race.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:

