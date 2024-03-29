Stateside: Friday, March 29, 2024

On this edition of Stateside, we heard about a new guide on how the state legislature works. Then, we headed north to hear how a warm winter affects maple syrup collection for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. Next, we learned how Detroit is still over assessing home properties under $35,000, which can lead to property tax foreclosure. Two researchers explained what's been happening and why there is so much more to be done to rectify the situation. We closed the show with a conversation with Ian Naggy, the artist and illustrator for the iconic Ann Arbor restaurant and deli, Zingerman's.

