Stateside: Friday, March 29, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published March 29, 2024 at 3:53 PM EDT

On this edition of Stateside, we heard about a new guide on how the state legislature works. Then, we headed north to hear how a warm winter affects maple syrup collection for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. Next, we learned how Detroit is still over assessing home properties under $35,000, which can lead to property tax foreclosure. Two researchers explained what's been happening and why there is so much more to be done to rectify the situation. We closed the show with a conversation with Ian Naggy, the artist and illustrator for the iconic Ann Arbor restaurant and deli, Zingerman's.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Colin Jackson, capitol reporter for Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Ellie Katz, science, conservation and the environment reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Bernadette Atuahene, professor at USC’s Gould School of Law, Jones Chair at the University of Wisconsin Law School, Executive Director of the Institute for Law and Organizing
  • Christopher Berry, professor of Public Policy at the University of Chicago
  • Ian Nagy, artist and illustrator for Zingerman's
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
