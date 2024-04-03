Stateside: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Today on Stateside, we covered a recent study from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) that focuses on discrimination against Muslims in Michigan. Last year, CAIR received the highest volume of anti-Muslim bias complaints in the organization's history. Then, we detailed new research from the University of Michigan on concussion treatment and prevention. Next, we heard from a teacher and two students in Traverse City about approaches to student mental health. Wrapping up today's show, we spoke with the University of Michigan's new police chief, who is the first Black woman to occupy this role, about her career and her objectives in this position.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

