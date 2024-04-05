Stateside: Friday, April 5, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, we spoke with a lifelong Detroiter about his personal history with opening day for the Detroit Tigers and how he feels about the team's odds this year. Then, we detailed the calming effects of picking up trash. Next, we took a trip to Book Beat in Oak Park to hear from the shop's owner about his relationship and memories with Flint-born poet and activist, the late John Sinclair. Concluding today's show, we discussed how law enforcement officials and advocates in Detroit are working to combat human trafficking as hundreds of thousands are predicted to attend the NFL Draft later this month.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

