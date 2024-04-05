© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Friday, April 5, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published April 5, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we spoke with a lifelong Detroiter about his personal history with opening day for the Detroit Tigers and how he feels about the team's odds this year. Then, we detailed the calming effects of picking up trash. Next, we took a trip to Book Beat in Oak Park to hear from the shop's owner about his relationship and memories with Flint-born poet and activist, the late John Sinclair. Concluding today's show, we discussed how law enforcement officials and advocates in Detroit are working to combat human trafficking as hundreds of thousands are predicted to attend the NFL Draft later this month.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Stephen Henderson, host of Created Equal on WDET
  • Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show
  • Cary Loren, owner of The Book Beat
  • Sarah Rahal, Detroit City Hall Reporter for the Detroit News
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
