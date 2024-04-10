© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
To our Lansing listeners: Work is being done on our WLNZ tower, so there may be interruptions throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published April 10, 2024 at 4:44 PM EDT

On today's Stateside program, we heard reactions to the sentencing of the parents of the Oxford School shooter. Then, we listened on the details of lawsuit filed against the jails in Genesee and St. Clair counties. The lawsuit claims the two jails ended their in-person visit policies to raise revenue from expensive phone calls. Concluding the show, we learned about a new local documentary film that highlights the community that evolved from the River Rouge High School boys basketball program. It is the winningest basketball program in Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Briana Rice, Michigan Public's criminal justice reporter
  • Wanda Bertram, Communications Strategist for the Prison Policy Initiative
  • Hamoody Jaafar, Dearborn-based director of "Rouge"
  • LaMonta Stone, former basketball player and coach at River Rouge High School
Stateside oxford high school shootingjames crumbleyjennifer crumbleyinvoluntary manslaughterschool shootingsgenesse county jailMichigan jailsjail inmatesjailfilmmichigan filmfilm festivalfreepdocumentaryriver rougebasketballhigh schoolhigh school athleteshigh school sportsmichigan high school athletic association
Stateside Staff
