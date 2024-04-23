© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published April 23, 2024 at 3:42 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we spoke with the US Ambassabor to Ukraine about the recent aid package to Ukraine and what she anticipates will happen from here between Russia and Ukraine. Then, we heard from the executive producer behind a new dark comedy TV series streaming on BET+ and on Prime that offers mystery as well as scenes about dating, friendships and Black life in Detroit. Wrapping up today's show, we explored the ecological significance and conservation efforts happening at St. Clair Flats, one of Michigan’s most important wetlands for migrating birds.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Bridget Brink, United States Ambassador to Ukraine
  • Diarra Kilpatrick, actor; writer; producer; executive producer of “Diarra from Detroit”
  • Kaitlyn Barnes, wildlife biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources
  • Jenni Fuller, project coordinator for the National Audubon Society
Stateside ukrainerussiatvDetroitwetlandsecologybirdsbird watchingmigratory birdsLake St. Clair
Stateside Staff
