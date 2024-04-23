Stateside: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Today on Stateside, we spoke with the US Ambassabor to Ukraine about the recent aid package to Ukraine and what she anticipates will happen from here between Russia and Ukraine. Then, we heard from the executive producer behind a new dark comedy TV series streaming on BET+ and on Prime that offers mystery as well as scenes about dating, friendships and Black life in Detroit. Wrapping up today's show, we explored the ecological significance and conservation efforts happening at St. Clair Flats, one of Michigan’s most important wetlands for migrating birds.

