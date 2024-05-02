© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, May 2, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 2, 2024 at 4:23 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, the website of a trusted Flint-based news source has been bought by an outside entity. We covered how this happened, and why to steer clear of the site. Then, we spoke with a researcher from the University of Michigan about the role he thinks pharmacists can play in decreasing plant and animal extinctions. Wrapping up today's show, we took a trip to Frame in Hazel Park to learn about chef Eddie Vargas's family birria recipe and his tips on brewing the best birria.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Gordon Young, Flint native; journalist; author of “Teardown: Memoir of a Vanishing City”
  • Timothy Cernak, assistant professor of Medicinal Chemistry and Chemistry, University of Michigan
  • Eddie Vargas, operational manager for El Parian Hospitality; co-owner of Izquitl Catering
Tags
Stateside websitesnews mediapharmacybiologychefrecipes
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content