Stateside: Thursday, May 2, 2024

On today's Stateside, the website of a trusted Flint-based news source has been bought by an outside entity. We covered how this happened, and why to steer clear of the site. Then, we spoke with a researcher from the University of Michigan about the role he thinks pharmacists can play in decreasing plant and animal extinctions. Wrapping up today's show, we took a trip to Frame in Hazel Park to learn about chef Eddie Vargas's family birria recipe and his tips on brewing the best birria.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

