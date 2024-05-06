© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, May 6, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 6, 2024 at 4:20 PM EDT

On this installment of Stateside, we heard how global warming is making Michigan's allergy season more intense and longer. Then, we learned how scientists are researching and using artificial intelligence to help kids on the spectrum with their social interactions. We concluded the program speaking with author Jerry Dennis. This month marks the 20th anniversary of the release of his book "The Living Great Lakes: Searching for the Heart of the Inland Seas."

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

Tags
Stateside allergiespollenglobal warmingclimate changeautismsocial researchsocial psychologysocial issuesartificial intelligenceGreat Lakeslake ontarioLake Huronlake superiorLake Erielake michigansailing
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content