Stateside: Monday, May 6, 2024

On this installment of Stateside, we heard how global warming is making Michigan's allergy season more intense and longer. Then, we learned how scientists are researching and using artificial intelligence to help kids on the spectrum with their social interactions. We concluded the program speaking with author Jerry Dennis. This month marks the 20th anniversary of the release of his book "The Living Great Lakes: Searching for the Heart of the Inland Seas."

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

