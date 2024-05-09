© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, May 9, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 9, 2024 at 4:04 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, what to know about the avian flu strain that’s been detected in some Michigan counties this spring. Also, the Ann Arbor Public Schools Board President offers insight on how administrators at the district intend to balance a projected $25 million deficit. Plus, a conversation with artists behind a new art installation near Detroit’s Stellantis Plant that invites a conversation on environmental racism.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Janelle James, environment reporter, Bridge Michigan
  • Rukiya Colvin, Sidewalk Detroit Project Manager
  • Jordan Weber, Activist and Regenerative Land Sculptor
  • Torchio Feaster, Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education President
avian flubird flufarmingfarmsagri-businessMichigan agricultureagriculturechickensegg laying chickenspoultryAnn Arborann arbor schoolsAnn Arbor Public Schools
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
