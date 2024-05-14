© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, May 14, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 14, 2024 at 3:03 PM EDT

On this edition of Stateside, we heard an update on construction progress on the Gordie Howe International Bridge. The driving deck should be connected within six weeks. The opening of the bridge for traffic is scheduled for fall of 2025. Then, we learned about ways, including an app, to introduce and connect newcomers to Michigan. After that, we reviewed how red flag gun laws are working in Livingston County, where the sheriff had said he would not enforce them. We closed the show with best advice on transforming an urban area into a homestead.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Grant Hilbers, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority Chief Capital Officer.
  • Devin Vowels, student consultant on the "Let’s Grow Michigan" project
  • Jordyn Hermani, covers state policy and politics for Bridge Michigan
  • Zak Rosen, host of "The Best Advice Show"
  • Kamaria Gray, co-founder of Detroit Hoodstead
  • Dakarai Carter, co-founder of Detroit Hoodstead
