Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, May 16, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 16, 2024 at 4:42 PM EDT

On this edition of Stateside, we discussed President Joe Biden's visit to Detroit this weekend to attend an annual NAACP event, just as the city has seen it's first population increase since 1957. Then, we heard about a steep increase of K-12 students over consuming cannabis edibles. We closed the show talking with a Northern Michigan author about her debut novel.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ken Coleman, author and reporter at Michigan Advance
  • Robyn Vincent, reporter for Chalkbeat Detroit
  • Debra Payne, author and former Kalkaska based journalist
