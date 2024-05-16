Stateside: Thursday, May 16, 2024

On this edition of Stateside, we discussed President Joe Biden's visit to Detroit this weekend to attend an annual NAACP event, just as the city has seen it's first population increase since 1957. Then, we heard about a steep increase of K-12 students over consuming cannabis edibles. We closed the show talking with a Northern Michigan author about her debut novel.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

