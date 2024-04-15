Stateside Podcast: A new kind of murder mystery

Michigan born author Katie Williams' novel “My Murder” is the next pick for Michigan Public Reads.

From Penguin Random House, "My Murder" is described as "a devour-in-one-sitting, clever twist on the classic thriller." The premise follows Lou, a happily married wife and mother, who also is a victim of a local serial killer. Lou is brought back to life through a government project. But as she returns to her normal life, questions arise about what preceded her death and who she can really trust.

Williams joined this episode of the Stateside podcast to talk about her new book, virtual intimacies, and redefining murder mysteries.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Katie Williams, writer

