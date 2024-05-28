Stateside: Tuesday, May 28, 2024
On this edition of Stateside, we learned about the growing pushback against concrete smashing facilities in Detroit neighborhoods. Then we heard about the bills in the state Senate that would mandate dyslexia screening and science based teaching methods for Michigan students. We closed the program by meeting the new, acclaimed chef in the kitchen at the Dixboro Project.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Jena Brooker, environment reporter for BridgeDetroit
- Caroline Stout, multi-tiered system of support coordinator with Saline Public Schools
- State Senator Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor), represents portions of Washtenaw and Lenawee counties in the state senate
- Garrett Lipar, critically acclaimed executive chef-partner at the Dixboro Project