Stateside: Tuesday, May 28, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 28, 2024 at 4:10 PM EDT

On this edition of Stateside, we learned about the growing pushback against concrete smashing facilities in Detroit neighborhoods. Then we heard about the bills in the state Senate that would mandate dyslexia screening and science based teaching methods for Michigan students. We closed the program by meeting the new, acclaimed chef in the kitchen at the Dixboro Project.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jena Brooker, environment reporter for BridgeDetroit
  • Caroline Stout, multi-tiered system of support coordinator with Saline Public Schools
  • State Senator Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor), represents portions of Washtenaw and Lenawee counties in the state senate
  • Garrett Lipar, critically acclaimed executive chef-partner at the Dixboro Project
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
