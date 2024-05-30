Stateside: Thursday, May 30, 2024

On this edition of Stateside, we heard details about Wayne State University clearing an encampment of protesters who were anti-war and in support of divestment from Israel. The campus encampment existed for approximately a week until it was cleared Thursday morning. Then, a Detroit historian recalled how the Michigan Central Station impacted those who migrated to the city, particularly during the Great Migration. We closed the show with a discussion about reforms being made to Michigan's indigent defense system.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

