Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, May 30, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 30, 2024 at 4:39 PM EDT

On this edition of Stateside, we heard details about Wayne State University clearing an encampment of protesters who were anti-war and in support of divestment from Israel. The campus encampment existed for approximately a week until it was cleared Thursday morning. Then, a Detroit historian recalled how the Michigan Central Station impacted those who migrated to the city, particularly during the Great Migration. We closed the show with a discussion about reforms being made to Michigan's indigent defense system.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Niraj Warikoo, Detroit Free Press reporter
  • Jamon Jordan, city of Detroit historian
  • Tracey Brame, Professor and Associate Dean of Experiential Learning and Practice Preparation at Cooley Law School
  • Kristen Staley, executive director of the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission
Stateside Staff
