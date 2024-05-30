© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police clear student encampment at Wayne State University

Michigan Public | By Vincent Duffy,
Caoilinn Goss
Published May 30, 2024 at 8:12 AM EDT
A pro-Palestinian encampment is shown Tuesday, May 28, 2024, on the campus of Wayne State University in Detroit. The school suspended in-person classes and encouraged staff to work remotely to avoid any problems with the encampment. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)
Mike Householder/AP
/
AP
A pro-Palestinian encampment is shown Tuesday, May 28, 2024, on the campus of Wayne State University in Detroit. The school suspended in-person classes and encouraged staff to work remotely to avoid any problems with the encampment. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)

Wayne State University police cleared a student protest encampment this morning.

The protestors had demanded the university agree to divest from Israel, among other conditions.

According to a university news release, protestors were told to clear the area by campus police. The announcements began at 5:30 this morning.

University spokesperson Matt Lockwood confirmed the encampment was removed and said eight protestors were arrested after refusing to comply with a police order.

University officials say the encampment created multiple legal, health, and safety challenges that disrupted our operations and required it to shift to remote operations this week.

The group of protestors set up the encampment at Wayne State late last week. It came days after a similar camp at the University of Michigan was removed.

The university is on remote operations for the third straight day today. Students will get information from their instructors about class arrangements. All on-campus events are canceled until further notice.
Tags
Politics & Government Israel/Gaza 2023
Vincent Duffy
Vincent Duffy has been news director at Michigan Public since May 2007.
See stories by Vincent Duffy
Caoilinn Goss
Caoilinn Goss is the producer for Morning Edition. She started at Michigan Public during the summer of 2023.
See stories by Caoilinn Goss
Related Content