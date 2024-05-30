Police clear student encampment at Wayne State University

Wayne State University police cleared a student protest encampment this morning.

The protestors had demanded the university agree to divest from Israel, among other conditions.

According to a university news release, protestors were told to clear the area by campus police. The announcements began at 5:30 this morning.

University spokesperson Matt Lockwood confirmed the encampment was removed and said eight protestors were arrested after refusing to comply with a police order.

University officials say the encampment created multiple legal, health, and safety challenges that disrupted our operations and required it to shift to remote operations this week.

The group of protestors set up the encampment at Wayne State late last week. It came days after a similar camp at the University of Michigan was removed.

The university is on remote operations for the third straight day today. Students will get information from their instructors about class arrangements. All on-campus events are canceled until further notice.