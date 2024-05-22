© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Police dismantled UM encampment

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published May 22, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Large red and white banner reads "Fund our education not the occupation" with tents set up in the background.
Beth Weiler
/
Michigan Public
The encampment at U of M set up on the diag late last month.

Early Tuesday morning, police dismantled the protest encampment on the University of Michigan’s grounds.

Videos filmed during the shutdown show police in body armor and helmets batting tents with batons. People present reported that protesters were pepper sprayed. Several went to the emergency room. Four people were arrested.

Protesters were vowing to stay in the encampment until the university agreed to meet with them to discuss divestment from companies tied to the Israeli military. Over 35,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli state since the violence began in Gaza.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we unpacked what happened on the University of Michigan's campus. Plus we heard from one organizer on what happened that day and why they're protesting.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Tracy Samilton, reporter at Michigan Public
  • Salma Hamamy, president of the University of Michigan chapter of Students Allied For Freedom and Equality

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Tags
Stateside Israel/Gaza 2023social justiceUniversity of Michigan
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes