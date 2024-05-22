Stateside Podcast: Police dismantled UM encampment

Early Tuesday morning, police dismantled the protest encampment on the University of Michigan’s grounds.

Videos filmed during the shutdown show police in body armor and helmets batting tents with batons. People present reported that protesters were pepper sprayed. Several went to the emergency room. Four people were arrested.

Protesters were vowing to stay in the encampment until the university agreed to meet with them to discuss divestment from companies tied to the Israeli military. Over 35,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli state since the violence began in Gaza.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we unpacked what happened on the University of Michigan's campus. Plus we heard from one organizer on what happened that day and why they're protesting.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:



Tracy Samilton , reporter at Michigan Public

, reporter at Michigan Public Salma Hamamy, president of the University of Michigan chapter of Students Allied For Freedom and Equality



