Ann Arbor police clear encampment on UM Diag

Police in Ann Arbor have removed protesters on the University of Michigan Diag.

The protestors are opposed to Israel's actions in Gaza and have been calling for the university to divest from businesses with ties to Israel.

Officers in riot gear moved in on the group early Tuesday morning.

Police used pepper spray to move the people back.

In a letter to the university community this morning, University of Michigan President Santa Ono cited fire hazards and other safety concerns as one reason for the move.

Ono says protesters refused to remove barriers around the camp, stop overloading power sources, and stop using open flames.

The U of M president also cited some incidents including vandalism on the campus diag and said the rights to protest "are not limitless"

Additional police officers on scene removed people from the Diag encampment and were cleaning up tents and debris this morning.

In an morning email to the campus community, University of Michigan President Santa Ono said the university will provide multiple opportunities in the coming year to discuss and debate these issues, but that there is no place for violence or intimidation.

The University of Michigan owns Michigan Public's broadcast license.