Stateside Podcast: What divestment means to UM students

Gaza solidarity encampments have been present on the University of Michigan's Diag for more than two weeks. The coalition of students organizing the protest are calling for the university “to divest from its financial holdings in companies that invest in Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.” In this episode, Michigan Public reporters joined Stateside to share their analysis of the university's decades-long history with divestment and divestment-related protests. Then, several Jewish students discussed what a call for divestment means to them, their different experiences on campus since the conflict began last October, and what they wish to see from the university moving forward.

GUESTS:

Kate Wells, Michigan Public health reporter

Adam Yahya Rayes, Michigan Public data reporter

Ryan Silberfein, UM undergraduate and chair of Michigan Hillel

Jack Landstein, UM undergraduate and vice president of engagement at Michigan Hillel

Katya Olson Shipyatsky, UM graduate student and organizer with Jewish Voice for Peace

