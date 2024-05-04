Commencement at Michigan Stadium continues without pause despite protest

More than 100 students staged a sustained protest during the University of Michigan's Saturday commencement ceremony for undergraduates at Michigan Stadium.

Student activists are demanding U of M divest any holdings in Israeli companies and companies that support Israeli's war with Hamas. Shortly after commencement began, protesters wearing keffiyehs and holding banners, signs, and Palestinian flags began chanting and marching around the rows of graduates. After a few minutes, police cordoned off the protest in the rear of the stadium.

Tracy Samilton / Michigan Public A student stands up to show the symbol of Israel on his cap, as students bearing Palestinian flags protest in the background.

They continued chanting during the entirety of the program, although the confined location meant they drowned out the ceremony only for those students seated within a few yards of the protest. Some of those students left their seats to move to seats in the bleachers, where they could hear the speeches, announcements, and music.

The U of M Board of Regents says it has no direct investments in Israeli companies, and less than 1/10th of one percent of the overall endowment is indirectly invested in Israeli or military companies.

The University of Michigan released this statement about the protest:

"The mood was joyous and the ceremony unfolded successfully and was completed without interruption.... Peaceful protests like this have taken place at U-M commencement ceremonies for decades. The university supports free speech and expression, and university leaders are pleased that today’s commencement was such a proud and triumphant moment, worthy of the achievements of our extraordinary graduates."

Editor's note: U of M holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.