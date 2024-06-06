Stateside: Thursday, June 6, 2024
On today's Stateside, details in the state attorney general office's case against a slate of false electors in preliminary hearings. Then, two guests debate the merits of lake beaches and ocean beaches. Plus, Vernors as a midwestern medicinal: fact or fiction?
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Craig Mauger, state politics reporter, The Detroit News
- Dustin Dwyer, West Michigan reporter, Michigan Public
- Jo Lattimore, aquatic ecologist and outreach specialist, Michigan State University's Department of Fisheries and Wildlife
- Izzy Ross, climate reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
- Dave Boucher, investigative reporter, The Detroit Free Press