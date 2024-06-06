© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Thursday, June 6, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published June 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, details in the state attorney general office's case against a slate of false electors in preliminary hearings. Then, two guests debate the merits of lake beaches and ocean beaches. Plus, Vernors as a midwestern medicinal: fact or fiction?

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Craig Mauger, state politics reporter, The Detroit News
  • Dustin Dwyer, West Michigan reporter, Michigan Public
  • Jo Lattimore, aquatic ecologist and outreach specialist, Michigan State University's Department of Fisheries and Wildlife
  • Izzy Ross, climate reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Dave Boucher, investigative reporter, The Detroit Free Press
Tags
Stateside Attorney GeneralMichigan Attorney GeneralVernor'sMichigan beaches
