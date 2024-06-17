© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Monday, June 17, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published June 17, 2024 at 4:13 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, we learned about a hyper-focused urban renewal program that focuses on specific, do-able projects for community neighborhoods. Then, we listened back to a conversation with the co-founder of Plucky Comics, which highlights historical, Black, LGBTQ persons who are not typically found in history books. After that, we heard how Muskegon is becoming a port destination for Great Lakes cruise ships. We concluded the show with a visit to the Motown Museum in Detroit. The museum continues with it's decade long improvement process.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Andrew Buendia, Communications Director, Urban Acupuncture, and a volunteer for Rescue MI Nature Now
  • Brodrick Wilks, Treasurer, Urban Acupuncture.
  • Nathan Alston, co-founder, Plucky Comics
  • Cindy Larson, President of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce
  • Sarah Cwiek, Detroit reporter and producer for Michigan Public
Stateside comicscomic bookshistoryeducation historyAfrican-American HistoryLGBTQlgbtpridepridemuskegonmuskegon countyMuskegon LakeMuskegon portlakesmichigan lakeslake michiganMuskegon LakeDetroitDetroitersDetroit musicmotownMotown Museumurbanurban coreurban renewalurban designurban developmenturban planningurban blightDetroit
