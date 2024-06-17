Stateside: Monday, June 17, 2024

On today's Stateside, we learned about a hyper-focused urban renewal program that focuses on specific, do-able projects for community neighborhoods. Then, we listened back to a conversation with the co-founder of Plucky Comics, which highlights historical, Black, LGBTQ persons who are not typically found in history books. After that, we heard how Muskegon is becoming a port destination for Great Lakes cruise ships. We concluded the show with a visit to the Motown Museum in Detroit. The museum continues with it's decade long improvement process.

