© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, June 18, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published June 18, 2024 at 3:20 PM EDT

This Tuesday on Stateside, Michiganders have been sweating through a heat wave since Sunday that is expected to last through Friday the 21st. Sue Anne Bell joined us to discuss how we can protect against extreme heat. Then, Liv Furman taught us about the legacies of quilting through the Afrofuturism Quilting Exhibition, on display through Friday the 19th at the MSU Union Art Gallery. Next, on the heels of a shooting that took place this past Saturday at a Rochester Hill's Splash Pad, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald explained her ongoing initiative to help prevent gun violence through public education as well as her perspective on the recent shooting.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

Tags
Stateside heat waveAfrican Diasporagun violenceArtartsart exhibitarts educationvisual artarts and cultureOakland Countyoakland county prosecutorkaren mcdonaldgungunsgun controlgun debategun safetymichigan gun ownersMichigan gun lawsgunmanred flag gun laws
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content