Stateside: Tuesday, June 18, 2024

This Tuesday on Stateside, Michiganders have been sweating through a heat wave since Sunday that is expected to last through Friday the 21st. Sue Anne Bell joined us to discuss how we can protect against extreme heat. Then, Liv Furman taught us about the legacies of quilting through the Afrofuturism Quilting Exhibition, on display through Friday the 19th at the MSU Union Art Gallery. Next, on the heels of a shooting that took place this past Saturday at a Rochester Hill's Splash Pad, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald explained her ongoing initiative to help prevent gun violence through public education as well as her perspective on the recent shooting.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

