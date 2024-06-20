© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, June 20, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published June 20, 2024 at 5:12 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, we heard analysis on Michigan's tax incentives intended to lure electric vehicle and battery manufacturing to our state. So far, the number of jobs created has not met expectations. Then, we visited with a Detroit-based contemporary artist who uses a broad menu of mediums: found objects, various papers and pigments, ink, wire, porcelain, even fur and hair. The show concluded with a conversation with a podcaster who tackles sobriety and addiction head on.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Paula Gardner, business reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Elizabeth Youngblood, Detroit-based contemporary artist
  • Courtney Andersen, host of Sober Vibes podcast
Tags
Stateside EVselectricelectric carselectric vehiclestax incentivesincentivesadvanced batterieslithium batteryGotionGMGeneral Motorslg electronicsArtartsart exhibitvisual artcontemporary artPodcasts
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content