Stateside: Tuesday, June 25, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published June 25, 2024 at 3:29 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, following two recent deaths in the Grand Rapids area involving law enforcement officers, we heard local activist Aly Bates on the community mood, and GR police chief Eric Winstrom on use-of-force training and protocols. After that, we listened in to retired chemist Al Vanderplow tell his remarkable story about a brush with death. For Al, a visit to a workshop after his sudden heart attack led to a rekindled love for bluegrass music. We ended today by talking with author Sarah Towle about her recently released book "Crossing the Line". Towle's work chronicles how the US immigration system has shifted away from its 20th-century human rights focus.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Aly Bates, aka Aly Thee Activist, a community activist from Grand Rapids
  • Eric Winstrom, Grand Rapids Chief of Police
  • Maxwell Howard, reporter and producer at Interlochen Public Radio
  • Al Vanderplow, a retired chemist and bluegrass enthusiast
  • Sarah Towle, author of the new book on the US immigration system "Crossing the Line"
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
