Stateside: Friday, June 28, 2024

On this Friday's edition of Stateside, a pair of Michigan political reporters discussed the new state budget and recent legislative action and inaction before their summer break. They also discussed how the Presidential debate affects politics in Michigan. Then, we learned details about the settlement between Detroit and a man falsely arrested based on facial recognition software. After that, we visited archeologists digging at a site on the Michigan State campus. We closed the show with a lively discussion on how Detroit, a city synonymous with the auto industry, has evolved into a great place for bicyclists of all ages and skill levels.

