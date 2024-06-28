© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, June 28, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published June 28, 2024 at 3:13 PM EDT

On this Friday's edition of Stateside, a pair of Michigan political reporters discussed the new state budget and recent legislative action and inaction before their summer break. They also discussed how the Presidential debate affects politics in Michigan. Then, we learned details about the settlement between Detroit and a man falsely arrested based on facial recognition software. After that, we visited archeologists digging at a site on the Michigan State campus. We closed the show with a lively discussion on how Detroit, a city synonymous with the auto industry, has evolved into a great place for bicyclists of all ages and skill levels.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jordyn Hermani, capitol reporter for Bridge MI
  •  Sam Shriber, political reporter for the Michigan Information & Research Service aka M.I.R.S.
  • Sarah Cwiek, Michigan Public's Detroit reporter
  • Adan Quan, Stateside production assistant
  • Jason Hall, founder of RiDetroit bike tours, the Slow Roll weekly group ride, store manager at Trek Detroit
Tags
Stateside state politicspoliticalPoliticspolitical partiespolitical apathypolitical distrustmichigan politicselectionElectionsElection 2024presidential debateGovernor Whitmerfacial recognitionDetroitsettlementlawsuitThe Best Advice Showbicyclingbicyclebicyclesbicycle racingbicycle safetymsuMichigan StateMichigan State Universityarcheology
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content