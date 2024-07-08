Stateside: Monday, July 8, 2024

On today’s Stateside, vote-by-mail ballots are hitting Michiganders’ mailboxes. Two reporters discussed how there are a few Metro Detroit legislative districts which have just been formalized a few weeks ago. Additionally, we heard news from the Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast team regarding a new copper mine being built near the shores of Lake Superior, and the competing reactions the mine is creating in the community. And lastly, we talked with two professors, Rachelle Winkle-Wagner and Carmen McCallum, about their recent book publication focusing on interviews with Black women in Michigan and other midwestern states on surviving and thriving as faculty in higher education.

