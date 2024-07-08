© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, July 8, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published July 8, 2024 at 3:56 PM EDT

On today’s Stateside, vote-by-mail ballots are hitting Michiganders’ mailboxes. Two reporters discussed how there are a few Metro Detroit legislative districts which have just been formalized a few weeks ago. Additionally, we heard news from the Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast team regarding a new copper mine being built near the shores of Lake Superior, and the competing reactions the mine is creating in the community. And lastly, we talked with two professors, Rachelle Winkle-Wagner and Carmen McCallum, about their recent book publication focusing on interviews with Black women in Michigan and other midwestern states on surviving and thriving as faculty in higher education.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Clara Hendrickson, politics reporter for the Detroit Free Press
  • Colin Jackson, statehouse correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Ellie Katz, reporter at Interlochen Public Radio
  • Rachelle Winkle-Wagner, professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis at the University of Wisconsin-Madison
  • Carmen McCallum, Associate Dean for Faculty and Community at Eastern Michigan University
Tags
Stateside vote by mailstate legislaturesoutheast Michiganwestern upper peninsulacopper minecommunity inputblack womenhigher educationmidwestMichigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission
