Stateside: Tuesday, July 9, 2024

On today's episode, we discussed Gretchen Whitmer's new memoir, "True Gretch" with Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, co-hosts of It’s Just Politics on Michigan Public. In her memoir, Whitmer discusses her political career alongside several personal anecdotes, including revealing her shark tattoo. Then, Michigan Public's Dustin Dwyer met with a candidate for Grand Rapids mayor. Hailey Lynch-Bastion is running for the office of mayor as a "post-ironic" candidate, on a campaign fueled by memes and a desire for lightheartedness in politics. Then, as part of IPR's Stories That Heal, we heard Diana Priest's story from Max Howard. Priest recounts how her life changed after the loss of her leg. And finally, a conversation with Zoey Ashwood, the owner of the Black Salt Bar in Hamtramck. The Black Salt is a witchcraft-themed bar, inspired by Ashwood's own belief in paganism and wicca, where customers can order up spells alongside their cocktails.

