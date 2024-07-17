Stateside: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Today on Stateside, journalist and podcast host Ben Bradford brought us an enriching preview of his series, Landslide. Available on the NPR app, Apple podcasts, and Spotify (among other streamers), Landslide details the 1976 battle for the Republican party's identity. As an origin point for current partisan rifts and our contentious political climate, Bradford guided us through the positions of then-President Gerald Ford and soon-to-be Republican hero, Ronald Reagan and his deeply personal fight for the soul of the party.

Next, Michigan Public's Brianna Rice hosted Louie Meizlish, co-organizer of the Detroit Book Fest, and Aylce Hartman, owner of Bertie's Bookmobile, to learn more about the state's biggest book festival and how the free event can be both a haven for existing book lovers and a gateway for new readers.

The Detroit Book Fest will be located at Shed 5 of Detroit's Eastern Market, Sunday, July 21st from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

