Stateside: Thursday, July 18, 2024

Today on Stateside, political strategist Jason Roe talked about why some Republicans are pushing voters to utilize absentee voting. Then, Scott Chappuis, associate professor, and David Smalls, Student Government Association president, at Concordia University Ann Arbor discussed program cuts and job uncertainty at the Lutheran university. We closed the show talking with Josh Malerman, author of Bird Box, about his latest horror novel, Incidents Around the House.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jason Roe, political strategist
  • Scott Chappuis, associate professor at Concordia University Ann Arbor
  • David Smalls, Student Government Association president at Concordia University Ann Arbor
  • Josh Malerman, author of Bird Box and Incidents Around the House: A Novel
