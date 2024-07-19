Stateside: Friday, July 19, 2024

Today on Stateside, we were joined first by Elizabeth Faue, Director of the Fraser Center for Workplace Issues. She discussed Teamsters' President Sean O’Brien's address at the Republican National Convention this week. O'Brien's support of the Trump campaign is a turn from the political alignment unions typically occupy. Elizabeth helped to guide us through the implications of O'Brien's address and what this might mean for labor unions moving forward.

Then, we heard more of Interlochen Public Radio's series Stories That Heal.

Afterward, we looked ahead to this Saturday, a date with some literary significance: Octavia Butler's 1993 Parable of the Sower, a dystopian novel that takes place in an America that has fallen victim to economic and environmental catastrophes, begins on July 20th, 2024. We met with Professor Ebony Elizabeth Thomas, program chair of the Joint Program of English and Education at the University of Michigan, to discuss the lasting significance of Butler's sci-fi epic and what we can learn from Butler in light of our current challenges.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

