Stateside: Thursday, July 25, 2024

On today's Stateside episode, with Canadian wildfires once again impacting Michigan's air quality, we met with Detroit Free Press Environmental Reporter, Keith Matheny, to discuss how last year's record-breaking wildfire season has carried over to 2024 and what Michiganders can expect in future summers.

Then, a new Democratic ticket headed by Vice President Kamala Harris has already seen massive contributions from grassroots organizers like the Detroit-based activism group, Mothering Justice. We sat with their executive director and founder, Danielle Atkinson, to learn about the power and potential of advocacy and organizing for BIPOC families.

Finally, Michigan Public's Doug Tribou continued his Morning Edition discussions with U.S. Senate candidates vying for the vacancy left by Senator Stabenow. Doug sat down with candidates on the Democratic ticket this time around, with Elissa Slotkin, Representative of Michigan's 7th Congressional District, and Hill Harper, lawyer and actor. Michigan's primary is Tuesday, August 6.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

