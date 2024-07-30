© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published July 30, 2024 at 4:40 PM EDT
Stateside's logo on a split Blue and Green background, with the word State in large text with the word Side sideways next to it. Below, the text read Weekdays at 3 and 8 p.m.

On today’s edition of Stateside, we spoke with Caitlin Koucky, the executive director of the Petoskey-based Community Recovery Alliance, which provides opioid addiction services in five surrounding counties. With recent increases in grants and funding, overdoses are down, ambulance runs are less frequent and more people have access to the life-saving drug Narcan, which reverses overdoses.

Then, we met Allendale sculpture and portraiture artist Jeffrey Augustine Songco, whose work has been featured in the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Corewell Health in Grand Rapids and more. Originally involved in theater, Songco is passionate about both portraiture and suspended sculptures, and is now able to do art full time.

Next, IPR’s Claire Keenan-Kurgan took us to the Traverse City Children’s Garden, where an initiative is helping kids with different disabilities by providing physical and occupational therapy during the summer, when school services are not available. A different therapist is invited each week, and throughout the program kids get to exercise their fine motor skills and spend time outdoors in an accessible environment.

Lastly, we revisited a conversation we had in 2021 with Olympian Hannah Roberts, who grew up in Buchannan. She competed with Team USA at the Olympics in the BMX Freestyle event, and returned to Paris this summer to compete again. BMX came to the Olympics in 2008, and for Roberts, it gives some younger kids who might not be involved in other sports a way to relate to the Olympics.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Caitlin Koucky, executive director of the Community Recovery Alliance
  • Jeffrey Augustine Songco, portraiture and sculpture artist
  • Claire Keenan-Kurgan, Interlochen Public Radio Summer Intern
  • Hannah Roberts, BMX freestyle athlete for USA Cycling
Tags
Stateside StatesideTraverse CityPetoskeyolympicsbikingartsArtPrizeipraddictionOpioidopioid crisisopioid drugsopioid lawsuitGerald R. Ford International AirportGrand Rapidssculpture
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content