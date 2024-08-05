© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, August 5, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published August 5, 2024 at 4:08 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, Danielle Atkinson, national executive director and founder of Mothering Justice, talked about a recent Michigan Supreme Court decision about minimum wage and sick leave provisions. The Michigan GOP-led legislature had adopted and drastically amended a ballot initiative.

Then, Yuan Xiao, University of Michigan's Men's Gymnastics head coach, discussed what he was looking at when he watched two of his athletes compete in the Olympics and his take on what's to come.

After that, we listened to The Best Advice Show, which featured Amiel Handelsman, host of the new podcast How My View Grew, and how he advises we navigate communication.

We closed the show with Alma Cooper, a Michigander and military veteran who's crowned Miss USA this past weekend.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Danielle Atkinson, national executive director and founder of Mothering Justice
  • Yuan Xiao, University of Michigan's Mens Gymnastics head coach
  • Amiel Handelsman, host of the new podcast How My View Grew
  • Alma Cooper, Miss USA 2024
Tags
Stateside olympicsUSA GymnasticsgymnasticsUniversity of Michiganmiss michiganMiss USAminimum wagesick leaveMichigan LegislatureRick Snyder
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content