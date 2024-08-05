Stateside: Monday, August 5, 2024

Today on Stateside, Danielle Atkinson, national executive director and founder of Mothering Justice, talked about a recent Michigan Supreme Court decision about minimum wage and sick leave provisions. The Michigan GOP-led legislature had adopted and drastically amended a ballot initiative.

Then, Yuan Xiao, University of Michigan's Men's Gymnastics head coach, discussed what he was looking at when he watched two of his athletes compete in the Olympics and his take on what's to come.

After that, we listened to The Best Advice Show, which featured Amiel Handelsman, host of the new podcast How My View Grew, and how he advises we navigate communication.

We closed the show with Alma Cooper, a Michigander and military veteran who's crowned Miss USA this past weekend.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

