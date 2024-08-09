Stateside: Friday, Aug. 9, 2024
Today on Stateside, we got a look ahead to football season with a Big Ten insider. Also, a conversation about a group that's connecting Black-led tech startups in Detroit—and helping them thrive. Plus, a look at the legacy of Michigan's only homegrown president—Gerald Ford—on the 50th anniversary of his presidential appointment.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
Rainer Sabin, sports reporter for the Detroit Free Press
Johnnie Turnage, co-founder of Black Tech Saturdays
Darrell Marshall, founder of the biotech startup Total Analysis
Zoe Clark, political director at Michigan Public
Celeste Watkins-Hayes, dean of the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan
Jenna Bednar, professor of political science and public policy at the University of Michigan