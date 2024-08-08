Stateside Podcast: Rep. Aiyash on the future of the "uncommitted" vote

© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Published August 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Michigan state Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D-Hamtramck) represents the 9th House District in Michigan, and is also the majority floor leader for the House Democrats in Lansing.
Michigan state Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D-Hamtramck) represents the 9th House District in Michigan, and is also the majority floor leader for the House Democrats in Lansing.

In February's Democratic presidential primary, Michigan state representative Abraham Aiyash was one of thousands of people to vote "Uncommitted" in protest of the Biden administration's foreign policy towards Israel and the war in Gaza. Today, he joined Stateside to talk about what it would take for Kamala Harris to earn "uncommitted" voters' support.

The verdict is still out, Aiyash said, on how Harris' foreign policy proposals may differ from that of the Biden administration.

"We don't know what tangible shifts we're going to see from a Harris-Walz administration, but we are optimistic that there will be conversations, and that the conversations will lead to meaningful impacts, and changes, and shifts," Aiyash said.

Harris made a campaign stop in Detroit on August 7, alongside her VP pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The visit was aimed at shoring up support with voters on Michigan's east side, where many Muslim and Arab American Michiganders live.

Hear our full conversation with Rep. Aiyash on the Stateside podcast today.

GUEST ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • State Representative Abraham Aiyash (D-Hamtramck), 9th House District and Michigan House Majority Floor Leader
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
Ethan Meyers
Ethan Meyers is a Stateside Production Assistant and a senior at Calvin University. In his free time, he enjoys biking and gardening.
