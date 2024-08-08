Stateside Podcast: Rep. Aiyash on the future of the "uncommitted" vote

In February's Democratic presidential primary, Michigan state representative Abraham Aiyash was one of thousands of people to vote "Uncommitted" in protest of the Biden administration's foreign policy towards Israel and the war in Gaza. Today, he joined Stateside to talk about what it would take for Kamala Harris to earn "uncommitted" voters' support.

The verdict is still out, Aiyash said, on how Harris' foreign policy proposals may differ from that of the Biden administration.

"We don't know what tangible shifts we're going to see from a Harris-Walz administration, but we are optimistic that there will be conversations, and that the conversations will lead to meaningful impacts, and changes, and shifts," Aiyash said.

Harris made a campaign stop in Detroit on August 7, alongside her VP pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The visit was aimed at shoring up support with voters on Michigan's east side, where many Muslim and Arab American Michiganders live.

