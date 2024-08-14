© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published August 14, 2024 at 10:49 PM EDT

In today's edition of Stateside, a conversation with BBC North America reporter, Madeline Halpert, as she examines Michigan’s history with women candidates running for and holding higher office positions. Furthermore, what VP Kamala Harris can learn by looking at our state’s leadership.

Then, we talk with writer and musician, Craig Maki, about his recently published book Tomorrow Brings Memories, revealing the history of Detroit’s first underground record label: The Mellow Records Company.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Madeline Halpert, Reporter at BBC North America
  • Craig Maki, writer, musician, researcher, and radio host
  • Zoe Clark, Michigan Public’s Political Director, co-host of It’s Just Politics
  • Rick Pluta, Senior Capitol Correspondent for Michigan Public Radio Network, co-host of It’s Just Politics
Tags
Stateside Election 2024presidential electionwomen in governmentJocelyn Bensongovernor gretchen whitmerKamala HarrisBBCbookWritersDetroitmusicMichigan Publicpolitical junkiegovernmentjournalistspolitical activity
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content