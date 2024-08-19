© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, August 19, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published August 19, 2024 at 6:14 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we talked to Detroit Free Press reporter Matthew Dolan about recalls of older vehicles, the difficulty in getting replacements, and whether they are still safe to drive.

Later, we listened to Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast that won a national Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. Host Dan Wanschura details Anishinaabemowin instructor Kenny Pheasant's life mission to get more people speaking the Great Lakes’ original language.

After that, we tuned in to The Best Advice Show featuring Olivia Shiller, who runs Two Clocks Jewelry.

We ended the show with Lexi Zeidan from Listen to Michigan, a key local group that persuaded more than 100,000 voters to vote uncommitted, who discussed what the uncommitted movement wants from Kamala Harris.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Matthew Dolan, investigative reporter at the Detroit Free Press
  • Dan Wanschura, host of Interlochen Public Radio's Points North
  • Kenny Pheasant, Anishinaabemowin instructor
  • Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show
  • Olivia Shiller, owner of Two Clocks Jewelry
  • Lexi Zeidan, a member of Listen to Michigan
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
