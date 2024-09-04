Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024
On today's Stateside, we learned details about Rx Kids, the program that gives moms and new babies cash during pregnancy and after birth. It's expanding to Kalamazoo.
After that, we spoke with the owner and brewer at a new, quirky Ann Arbor venue. It's an improv theatre that also happens to have a brewery, called "hear.say brewing + theater"
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Alyssa Stewart, chief community impact officer at the Kalamazoo Community Foundation
- Jameca Patrick Singleton, executive director of Cradle and vice-president of community health at YWCA Kalamazoo
- Tony DeRosa, owner and founder of hear.say brewing + theater
- Ben Schnurle, brewer for hear.say brewing & theatre