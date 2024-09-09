© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Sept. 9, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published September 9, 2024 at 3:44 PM EDT

In today's edition of Stateside, a conversation with Julio Borquez, an associate professor of political science at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, about the growing role and influence that fewer and fewer independent voters play in presidential elections.

Then, Egypt Otis, owner of Comma Bookstore in Flint, Michigan, discusses the impact her store has had in uplifting the city since opening in 2020, and how she is using the online donation portal GoFundMe to keep the doors open.

Also, we heard some details about the student housing crisis and Michigan State. And, we get a sports debrief from Detroit News sports columnist John Niyo. Lions, Tigers, and Sparty had a good weekend. The Wolverines ... not so much.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Julio Borquez, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Michigan-Dearborn
  • Egypt Otis, Owner of Comma Book Store in Flint, Michigan
  • Sarah Atwood, education reporter at the Lansing State Journal
  • John Niyo, Detroit News sports columnist
Election 2024 voters voter participation small-business book store Campaign sports sports roundup
